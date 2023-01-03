Helen Pitcher Named Chair Of Judicial Appointments Body

By Ashish Sareen (January 3, 2023, 2:01 PM GMT) -- The government has announced that Helen Pitcher is taking up the post as the new chair of the body that appoints candidates for judicial office in courts and tribunals across England and Wales....

