Almost 100 Barristers And Solicitors To Be Made KC This Year

By Ashish Sareen (January 4, 2023, 1:41 PM GMT) -- Advocates specializing in criminal, family and employment law are among a group of 95 attorneys who will be sworn in as King's Counsel in March — but the number of successful applicants for the designation has fallen for a second consecutive year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS