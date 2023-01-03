Schwab Avoids Suit Over Short-Selling Trading Glitch

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 3, 2023, 9:04 PM EST) -- Charles Schwab & Co. no longer faces a customer's proposed class action seeking to hold the company liable over an alleged malfunction of its online trading platform after a federal magistrate judge in San Francisco found that the customer hadn't told the financial firm about the issue when he first encountered it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS