Calif. Panel Sides With Restaurant After COVID-19 Settlement

By Elizabeth Daley (January 3, 2023, 7:03 PM EST) -- A San Francisco restaurant's virus endorsement in its insurance policy must apply, because otherwise the provision would be virtually illusory, a California appeals court ruled in siding with the restaurant after a settlement in its bid for COVID-19-related business interruption coverage....

