Colo. River Users Urge High Court To Reject Navajo Dispute

By Peter McGuire (January 3, 2023, 7:53 PM EST) -- A coalition of Western water users told the U.S. Supreme Court that permitting the Navajo Nation to sue for rights to the Colorado River would have immediate consequences for industries and communities that rely on the drought-stricken river and could have profound implications for federal procedures to parcel Western water resources....

