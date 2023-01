Judge Allows DOJ To Fix Ukraine Money-Laundering Suit

By Nate Beck (January 3, 2023, 4:07 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has given the government a chance to amend its complaint seeking to seize proceeds from the sale of a 29-story tower in Kentucky allegedly connected to a Ukrainian money-laundering scheme after a magistrate judge identified problems with the case....

