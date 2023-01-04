Ill. Appeals Court Won't Revive Saul Ewing Malpractice Suit

By Chris Kudialis (January 4, 2023, 4:40 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appeals court has put a second nail in the coffin of a malpractice suit from the children of a former Saul Ewing LLP partner accusing a firm attorney hired to handle their father's estate planning of cutting the children out of the process and leaving too much money to the partner's ex-wife....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS