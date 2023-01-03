Publisher Seeks Coverage For Md. Shooting Suits

By Josh Liberatore (January 3, 2023, 7:13 PM EST) -- A Maryland newspaper's publisher accused a Chubb unit in Illinois federal court of funneling costs from one policy to another to avoid covering the publisher's defense tab in underlying suits stemming from a fatal mass shooting at the newspaper's offices....

