Data Co. Says Rival Used Sales Info From Merger Talks

By Elliot Weld (January 3, 2023, 4:39 PM EST) -- Data solutions company NovaSparks hit competitor and former prospective merger partner Exegy with a suit on Tuesday claiming that the company used data shared confidentially during the deal talks to usurp sales opportunities....

