9th Circ. Affirms Embezzler Can't Direct Restitution Via ERISA

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 3, 2023, 9:19 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday upheld a win for an electrical contracting business and its employee retirement plan in a federal benefits lawsuit brought by a former bookkeeper who sued over how the company spent restitution she paid after being convicted over accounting discrepancies....

