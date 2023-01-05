Property Owner Accuses Dallas Of Misusing Nuisance Law

By Grace Dixon (January 4, 2023, 8:12 PM EST) -- The owner of a Dallas gas station leveled claims in Texas state court against the city over its use of a state regulation allowing municipalities to prosecute businesses that tolerate illegal activity on their property, citing a prior legislative report that castigated the city for its misuse of the law....

