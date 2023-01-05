Judge Recommends Class Cert. In $6.1B Energy Deal Fight

By Peter McGuire (January 4, 2023, 7:04 PM EST) -- A Delaware magistrate judge on Tuesday recommended certifying a class of shareholders who claim they were misled during the $6.1 billion sale of renewable energy company Pattern Energy Group Inc. but proposed narrowing the class to only those who held stock when the sale closed....

