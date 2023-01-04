DLA-Led Specialty Insurer Launches Plans For $127M IPO

By Tom Zanki (January 4, 2023, 2:05 PM EST) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. on Wednesday launched plans for an estimated $127 million initial public offering, steered by DLA Piper and underwriters counsel Latham & Watkins LLP, potentially marking the year's first notable IPO....

