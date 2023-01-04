Transit Agency, Union Drop Black Lives Matter Mask Dispute

By Matthew Santoni (January 4, 2023, 2:26 PM EST) -- The union for bus and light-rail operators at the Pittsburgh region's transit agency has settled and dropped its case over the agency's ban on face masks with "Black Lives Matter" messaging, following rulings from the district court and the Third Circuit blocking the ban on First Amendment grounds....

