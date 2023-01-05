BNY's Pershing Must Face Trial Over Stanford Ponzi Claims

By Dorothy Atkins (January 4, 2023, 6:37 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge refused Wednesday to grant Bank of New York Mellon subsidiary Pershing a summary judgment win in investor litigation seeking to hold the clearinghouse liable for losses tied to R. Allen Stanford's $7 billion Ponzi scheme, sending the decade-old lawsuit to a jury trial....

