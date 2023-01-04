PTAB Axes PNC Bank Patent Claims That Texas Jury Upheld

By Jasmin Jackson (January 4, 2023, 8:39 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated two PNC Bank patents that a jury previously upheld in underlying infringement litigation initially lodged by United Services Automobile Association in the Eastern District of Texas, finding the routing technology patent claims are rendered obvious by previous publications....

