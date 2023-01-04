Texas Law Shield Accused Of Unethical Client Solicitation

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 4, 2023, 6:00 PM EST) -- A Texas legal organization aimed at advising people hit with civil or criminal firearms-related actions has been accused of illegally and unethically soliciting its attorneys' services during an active shooter training, according to a state court petition....

