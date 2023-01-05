8th Circ. Tosses Doc's Suit Over Law Prof's Criticism

By Mike Curley (January 4, 2023, 6:19 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday threw out a urologist's claim that a University of Iowa law professor retaliated against him by publicly criticizing the urologist's expert opinion in a labor regulations suit, saying the doctor didn't show that the professor was acting under the color of state law....

