HP Cuts Deal To Settle Data Patent Fight Ahead Of March Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (January 4, 2023, 5:07 PM EST) -- Hewlett Packard and Intellectual Ventures on Wednesday notified Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright that they reached a settlement to resolve Intellectual Ventures' lawsuit accusing HP of infringing a data storage patent after the judge recently refused to delay their March trial date....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS