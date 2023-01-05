Fatal Feud In Ga. Cow Row Not Sister's Fault, 11th Circ. Told

By Rosie Manins (January 4, 2023, 6:31 PM EST) -- A Georgia woman asked the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to affirm a district court's ruling that she's not civilly liable after her longtime boyfriend shot and killed her brother in a dispute over whether her cows had wrecked a fence on jointly owned property....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS