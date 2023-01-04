Ex-Bolivian Official Gets 70 Mos. For $5.6M Contract Scheme

By Lauren Berg (January 4, 2023, 10:23 PM EST) -- A former Bolivian government minister was sentenced to more than five years behind bars for laundering bribes he received from an American company in exchange for helping it secure a $5.6 million contract to provide tear gas and other equipment to Bolivia's military, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday....

