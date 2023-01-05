Miami Club Can't Arbitrate Based On Ex-Worker's E-Signature

By Joyce Hanson (January 5, 2023, 8:22 PM EST) -- A Florida appellate panel has upheld a lower court decision denying a popular Miami nightclub's bid to compel arbitration after an employee sued the club over federal labor law violations, saying an IP address and electronic signature don't show that a valid agreement was signed....

