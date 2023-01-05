Worker Fights To Recast Dismissal Date To Revive Claim

By Adele Redmond (January 5, 2023, 3:03 PM GMT) -- The process to end someone's employment cannot conclude if the employee is disputing the termination, a technician argued to a London appeals court Thursday in a bid to retroactively shift the deadline for his lawsuit by a single day....

