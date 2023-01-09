Retirement Age Rule Harms Female Police, Tribunal Says

By Adele Redmond (January 9, 2023, 4:51 PM GMT) -- Britain's transport police indirectly discriminated against a female inspector by refusing her request to continue to work six months beyond the force's compulsory retirement age, an employment tribunal has ruled, as it found the service treated male employees of the same rank differently....

