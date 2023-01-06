Tribunal Won't Revisit Barclays Trader's Discrimination Ruling

By Alex Baldwin (January 6, 2023, 6:51 PM GMT) -- A London tribunal has thrown out a bid from a former Barclays Execution Services Ltd. analyst to reconsider a judgment that backed her claim that she was sexually discriminated against by her manager but dismissed her claim she had been unfairly dismissed. ...

