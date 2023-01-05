Klamath Tribes Get Control Of Termination Era Tribal Funds

By Ali Sullivan (January 5, 2023, 6:39 PM EST) -- Native American tribes in Oregon and California will have access to money held in federal trust for decades after President Joe Biden signed legislation repealing a termination era policy preventing the tribes from controlling the funds....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS