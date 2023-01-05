Payroll Co. Owner Pleads Not Guilty To Embezzling $1.5M

By Anna Scott Farrell (January 5, 2023, 5:42 PM EST) -- The former owner of a Missouri payroll company pled not guilty in federal court Thursday to embezzling $1.5 million from her clients and failing to pay employee withholdings to the IRS on their behalf, rebutting a 38-count grand jury indictment unsealed earlier in the day....

