3 Arrows Liquidators Serve Crypto Fund's Founders Via Tweet

By Aislinn Keely (January 5, 2023, 9:05 PM EST) -- Court-appointed liquidators of the crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital Ltd. on Thursday tweeted subpoenas to the founders, requesting that they produce documents and information for the recovery of assets as part of bankruptcy proceedings in New York and the British Virgin Islands....

