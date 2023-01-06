11th Circ. Revives Ga. Mineral Rights Case Against BASF Unit

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 6, 2023, 2:11 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit resurrected a property owner's mineral rights case and reversed a win secured by a BASF SE unit, saying the evidence provided by the chemical company in Georgia federal court left open a genuine question over whether it worked its mineral rights by drilling holes on the property....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS