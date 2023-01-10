Securities Class Actions May Spur IPO Investigations In 2023

By Nessim Mezrahi and Stephen Sigrist (January 10, 2023, 5:13 PM EST) -- In 2023, as the Federal Reserve's strict anti-inflationary regime continues to shape America's capital markets, a high likelihood of an increase in frequency of securities class actions exists as global economic contraction punishes unsustainable business models that have failed to meet optimistic investor expectations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS