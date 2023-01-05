11th Circ. Backs 42-Month Sentence For Honduran National

By Gina Kim (January 5, 2023, 8:19 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday upheld a 42-month sentence issued by a Florida federal judge to a Honduran national accused of illegally reentering the United States multiple times, finding his objections to enhancements are barred by precedent and that he "raises the issue solely to seek further review by the Supreme Court."...

