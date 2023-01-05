$11M Deal In Insurance Software Breach Fight Gets Final Nod

By Allison Grande (January 5, 2023, 10:01 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has granted final approval to an $11 million deal, including $3 million in attorney fees, to end a proposed class action alleging that insurance software provider Zywave Inc. failed to protect more than four million customers' personal data during a 2021 security breach. ...

