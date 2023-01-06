5 Major Drug And Device Developments Of 2022

By Christine Kain, Hannah Anderson and Emilee Schipske (January 6, 2023, 5:01 PM EST) -- As we ring in the new year, it is time once again to reflect on some of the most significant legal developments for drug and device companies this year. The list below is by no means exhaustive — who could forget the Rule 702 updates that took place last year, and will carry over into 2023 — but provides a brief recap and assessment of five of the most interesting and consequential developments affecting drug and device law in 2022....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS