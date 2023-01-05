Symantec Successor, Execs Pay $12M To End Derivative Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (January 5, 2023, 8:39 PM EST) -- Gen Digital Inc., formerly Symantec Corp., and its top brass have cut a $12 million deal to settle a derivative shareholder lawsuit alleging the cybersecurity company illegally put hundreds of millions of dollars in "ghost revenue" on its books to protect executive pay, according to a Delaware Chancery Court filing Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS