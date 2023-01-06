Mars' Dark Chocolate Contains Toxic Heavy Metals, Suit Says

By Gina Kim (January 6, 2023, 10:02 PM EST) -- Mars Inc. was hit with a proposed class action Thursday in New York federal court accusing the confectionary giant of failing to disclose on its labels that its Dove-branded dark chocolate allegedly contains toxic levels of lead and cadmium, which could cause cancer, organ damage and other irreversible health risks. ...

