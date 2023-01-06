Mich. Appellate Panel Revives Man's Icy Parking Lot Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (January 6, 2023, 3:28 PM EST) -- A man hit by a pickup truck while walking across an ice-covered parking lot will get to continue his lawsuit against the companies that managed the parking lot, a Michigan state appeals court ruled, finding that the source of his injury, a vehicle crash, does not terminate his claims of premises liability....

