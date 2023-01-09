Embassy Suites Privacy Invasion Case Sent Back To Ga. Court

By Joyce Hanson (January 9, 2023, 5:48 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has sent back to state court a man's suit accusing an Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel employee and two police officers of invading his privacy by entering his room without authorization, ruling that his constitutional claim doesn't belong in her court....

