7th Circ. Skeptical Of Rabobank's Part In Chicken Price-Fixing

By Celeste Bott (January 6, 2023, 7:27 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Friday expressed some doubts about chicken buyers' contention that an agricultural bank was part of a conspiracy to fix chicken prices, appearing unconvinced that emails between a bank executive and two major poultry producers warranted revival of the antitrust claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS