Calif. Panel Agrees To Publish Pro-Policyholder Virus Decision

By Dorothy Atkins (January 6, 2023, 4:49 PM EST) -- A California state appellate panel has agreed to publish a December pro-policyholder COVID-19 pandemic coverage decision, making it citable as authority for parties litigating similar cases in the Golden State, after an amicus party argued that keeping it unpublished would allow insurers to incorrectly interpret California's insurance law in their favor....

