DOI Eyes Water Rights As Navajo Case Heads To High Court

By Joyce Hanson (January 6, 2023, 9:16 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's administration is touting progress Congress made advancing settlements of Native water rights claims during the first two years of his presidency, pointing to a Colorado River resiliency act he signed Thursday as the U.S. Supreme Court reviews a fight over the Navajo Nation's water rights....

