Tribes Ask 9th Circ. To Restore ICWA Compliance Reviews

By Caleb Symons (January 6, 2023, 4:03 PM EST) -- A group of tribes and child-welfare advocates is asking the Ninth Circuit to reinstate a set of rules requiring the U.S. government to track whether states are complying with the Indian Child Welfare Act and collect certain data on sexual orientation in child-custody cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS