Assurance IQ Shakes Website Activity Tracking Fight For Now

By Allison Grande (January 6, 2023, 9:41 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has axed a proposed class action accusing Assurance IQ and its software vendor of unlawfully recording website visitors' keystrokes and electronic communications, although he gave the plaintiff another chance to amend his claims in a dispute that has been widely credited with fueling a nationwide spike in similar lawsuits. ...

