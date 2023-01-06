Rival's TM Infringement Should Be Capped, Hat Co. Claims

By Renee Hickman (January 6, 2023, 8:18 PM EST) -- Sports headwear manufacturer New Era Cap LLC claims in a lawsuit filed Friday that a competing brand is unlawfully selling and distributing apparel caps with New Era's "22" flag design, as well as using visor stickers that infringe its visor sticker registrations and trade dress....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS