8th Circ. Scraps Atty's Federal Claims Against Police Officer

By Emily Sawicki (January 9, 2023, 4:12 PM EST) -- An Iowa attorney who was accused of sexual misconduct had his Fourth Amendment allegations against a police officer tossed by the Eighth Circuit, which upheld the officer's qualified immunity due to a valid search warrant and an affidavit showing probable cause....

