9th Circ. Upholds Convicted Motorcycle Group's TM Rights

By Andrew Karpan (January 6, 2023, 8:51 PM EST) -- Ninth Circuit judges on Friday affirmed a decision rejecting the government's efforts to bar the convicted Mongol Nation motorcycle gang from enforcing its trademarks against possible infringers, handing down a precedential finding that racketeering law provides "no mechanism for forfeiture to occur without a transfer of title to the government."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS