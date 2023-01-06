FLRA Authority Over State Militias Set For High Court Battle

By Tim Ryan (January 6, 2023, 7:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled on Monday to hear a dispute over whether a federal labor panel has jurisdiction over state national guards and labor experts say the case could have meaningful ramifications for thousands of workers across the country who have for decades been represented by unions....

