11th Circ. Affirms Health Care Fraudster Esformes' Conviction

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 6, 2023, 11:06 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday upheld the criminal conviction of nursing home mogul Philip Esformes — whose 20-year sentence for health care fraud was commuted by former President Donald Trump — and also affirmed the multimillion-dollar restitution and forfeiture judgments imposed on the Florida businessman....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS