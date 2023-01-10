Real Estate Rumors: CareRite, Tribeca Associates, Incline

By Andrew McIntyre (January 9, 2023, 5:45 PM EST) -- CareRite Centers has picked up a pair of rehab and nursing facilities in South Florida for $35.6 million, The Real Deal reported Monday. The deal is for 2121 E. Commercial Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale as well as 1701 N.E. 26th St. in Wilton Manors, according to the report. Truist Bank acted as trustee for a trust in connection with the Fort Lauderdale sale, while Marrinson Senior Care Residences sold the Wilton Manors property, according to the report....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS