Ex-Steel Officials Shift Blame For Bank Repayments To CEO

By Christopher Crosby (January 9, 2023, 2:20 PM GMT) -- Two former employees at a global steel trader attempted to distance themselves from an alleged £150 million ($182 million) trade finance fraud at trial on Monday, telling a London court that they were not accomplices to their bosses' alleged conspiracy....

