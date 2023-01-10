Hershey Hit With Another Suit Alleging Lead In Dark Chocolate

By Craig Clough (January 9, 2023, 8:12 PM EST) -- The Hershey Company was hit Friday with a proposed class action in California federal court alleging some of the company's dark chocolate products contain dangerous levels of lead and cadmium, in at least the second such suit recently filed against the candy giant....

